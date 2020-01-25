|
James Oliver Easterlin Goose Creek - James Oliver Easterlin, 69, of Goose Creek, husband of Rhonda Rasberry Easterlin, passed away, January 24, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:30pm until the funeral service at 1:30pm at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow for family only at Carolina Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , . James was born on April 24, 1950 in Moncks Corner, SC, son of the late Thomas Howard and Dorothy Pratt Easterlin. James enjoyed bass fishing, traveling with his wife in their RV, vintage cars, NASCAR and most of all spending time with his family. Survivors in addition to his wife, Rhonda Easterlin include: one daughter: Amy Easterlin of Arlington, TX; two sisters: Beatrice Dangerfield of Summerville and Ruth Todd of Cross, SC and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers: Joe Easterlin, Gene Easterlin, Thomas Easterlin and Bobby Easterlin and two sisters: Zida McAndrew and Shirley Dobbs.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020