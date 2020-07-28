1/
James Ortiz Jr.
James Ortiz, Jr. Charleston - Mr. James Ortiz, Jr., 74, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 Residence: Charleston, SC. Mr. Ortiz is the husband of Mrs. Jean German Ortiz; son of the late Mr. James Ortiz, Sr., and Mrs. Euladia Figueroa; father of Mr. James Ortiz, III, Mrs. Lisa Diagata (Scott), and Mr. Cornell German; the brother-in-law of Mr. Dudley Gregorie and Mrs. Ellen Jackson (Walter), son-in-law of Ms. Marguerite Dudley Gregorie and nephew-in-law of Ms. Alberta Hunter. Mr. Ortiz was a retired Merchant Seaman. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
