James Ortiz, Jr. Charleston - Mr. James Ortiz, Jr., 74, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 Residence: Charleston, SC. Mr. Ortiz is the husband of Mrs. Jean German Ortiz; son of the late Mr. James Ortiz, Sr., and Mrs. Euladia Figueroa; father of Mr. James Ortiz, III, Mrs. Lisa Diagata (Scott), and Mr. Cornell German; the brother-in-law of Mr. Dudley Gregorie and Mrs. Ellen Jackson (Walter), son-in-law of Ms. Marguerite Dudley Gregorie and nephew-in-law of Ms. Alberta Hunter. Mr. Ortiz was a retired Merchant Seaman. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
