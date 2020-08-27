1/
James Ortiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ortiz Charleston - The family will celebrate his life in a private memorial service on Sunday August 30, 2020 at WM Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc. 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC 29403. Mr. Ortiz is survived by his wife of 40+ years, Mrs. Jean German Ortiz; children, James Ortiz, III, Lisa Diagata(Scott), and Cornell German; mother-in-law, Marguerite Dudley Gregorie; brother and sister-in-law, Wm. Dudley Gregorie and Ellen Jackson (Walter), and aunt, Alberta Hunter. Mr. Ortiz was a retired Merchant Seaman. "When my body dies put my ashes out to sea You know my love riding the big wave is a place I want to be Sometimes I know God will let the sea water bring me home but for now spirit roams I've made hundreds of Ports of Calls but this place called heaven beats them All." Family and friends may participate via Zoom. James Ortiz Memorial Service @Meeting ID 859 3476 6093 Passcode 026348. You may offer your condolences at the Life Tribute Page https:/www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved