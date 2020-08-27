James Ortiz Charleston - The family will celebrate his life in a private memorial service on Sunday August 30, 2020 at WM Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc. 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC 29403. Mr. Ortiz is survived by his wife of 40+ years, Mrs. Jean German Ortiz; children, James Ortiz, III, Lisa Diagata(Scott), and Cornell German; mother-in-law, Marguerite Dudley Gregorie; brother and sister-in-law, Wm. Dudley Gregorie and Ellen Jackson (Walter), and aunt, Alberta Hunter. Mr. Ortiz was a retired Merchant Seaman. "When my body dies put my ashes out to sea You know my love riding the big wave is a place I want to be Sometimes I know God will let the sea water bring me home but for now spirit roams I've made hundreds of Ports of Calls but this place called heaven beats them All." Family and friends may participate via Zoom. James Ortiz Memorial Service @Meeting ID 859 3476 6093 Passcode 026348. You may offer your condolences at the Life Tribute Page https:/www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
