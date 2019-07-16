James Otha Simons CHARLESTON - James Otha Simons, 1946 - 2019, was a respected contractor with Simons Construction in the Charleston area for over 30 years. He leaves behind his (son) James Simons; (daughters) Nicole, Christina, Lavonnia; many grandchildren; and friends. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. The Family and Coworkers will receive friends at 10162 Bellwright Rd., Summerville, SC 29483, Suite B, for a remembrance of his life in a casual setting on Friday the 19th from 3-6pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019