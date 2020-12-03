1/
James P. Bentley
James P. Bentley Summerville - James P. Bentley, 89, of Summerville, SC, widower of Betty F. Bentley, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. James was born August 4, 1931 in Stanley, North Carolina, son of the late Joseph A. Bentley and Ivah W. Bentley. He was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville, a Mason and a member of the North Charleston Lions Club. He also faithfully served his country in the US Air Force. He is survived by his son, Richard F. Bentley of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Susan B. Sports of North Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a nephew, Joseph P. Bentley of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to The Lions Club. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
