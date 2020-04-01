|
James Ralph Walker JAMES ISLAND - James Ralph Walker, son of the late Joe Walker and Mattie Wilder Walker, was born on Sept. 20, 1934. Affectionately known as (Earl), he entered eternal rest on Monday, March 23, 2020. Two brothers preceded him in death; Hezekiah Walker and Philip Walker. Siblings left to mourn and will cherish his precious memories of our beloved brother. Walter Walker, Dorothy Ambers (Jan) Josiah Walker (Marlene) Beulah Crawford, Johnry Walker (Thomasina), Shirley Van Rooyen, Marie Brown (Leroy), Archie Walker (WK), Nathan Walker (Etta) and Hilda Singleton (Alphonza) and a very special friend, Darlene Holmes, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, April 2, 2020 4pm-6pm on Friday, April 3, 2020. Earl will be laid to rest in Beaufort National Cemetery at 10 am, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort SC. Family will be expected to be at 1745 Sol Legare Rd on Friday April 3rd, 2020 to leave for burial. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020