James Randall Black Smoaks, SC - Mr. James Randall "Papa" Black entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Charleston, South Carolina to Annalee (Wilson) and Benjamin Randall Black on November 11, 1939. Mr. Black attended schools in Colleton County. A master craftsman and draftsman, though mostly self taught, he also attended classes at Trident Technical College. While raising his family on the Isle of Palms, Mr. Black spent his career in the carpenter shop at the Post and Courier, where he worked for 25 years and rode out Hurricane Hugo, before retiring to his beloved country home. While working and as a hobby, Mr. Black made handmade furniture and crafts from a multitude of different hardwoods. His favorite game was to quiz his family on what each tree each type of inlaid wood represented. When the movie The Patriot was being filmed in the Lowcountry in 2000, and a table was needed; there was no one else for the task. He could fix, grow, and build anything under the sun. Known as an avid outdoorsman, Mr. Black loved all creatures great and small. On a typical day he could be seen with a white duck and kittens following him as he walked about. He was a keen setback player and skilled poker player. He especially liked to win. He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Black (LR) and Ruth Miller (Bob). Mr. Black's sister, Miriam Black, preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children. James A. Black, Benjamin D. Black (Marlaine), and Anita J. Hanz (Jesse). Mr. Black is also survived by his grandchildren, Savannah L. Black (Meredith), Lieutenant Michael Black, Jacob Hanz, Benjamin R. Black, and Jennifer R. Hanz. Mr. Black leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. As well as a multitude of country friends. A graveside burial will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 in the Black Family Cemetery, 6915 Augusta Hwy., Smoaks, SC at 2 o'clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Smoaks Baptist Church, 441 Lodge Hwy., Smoaks, SC 29481, the Alzheimer's Association
SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407 or your local food bank. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston