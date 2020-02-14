|
James "Mike" Redmon Goose Creek - James Michael Redmon, 72, of Goose Creek, SC, was called home by His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Redmon are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, SC 29483. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Monday at the church. Entombment will follow at Summerville Cemetery. Mike was born January 17, 1948, in Union County, SC, a son of the late Ralph James Redmon and the late Virginia Shirley Redmon. He retired from his career in the United States Air Force Reserve and as a civil servant for the United States Air Force. Mike was a member of Faith Assembly as well as a member of the Low Country Bass Masters. Mike was loved by many because he loved others so well. Mike not only loved everyone he came into contact with; he loved Jesus, his family, and Fishing for Bass. Mike leaves behind his wife, Rebekah Redmon; daughter, Michelle Shaak (John); step-son, Jerry Uhrich (Yolie); and step-daughter, Alison Johnson (Blaze); his brother, Lamar Redmon (Mary); grandchildren, Courtney Bish (Cliff), Clarissa Gilliam (Noah), Mikayla Dean (Robert), Brianna Shaak, Rebekah Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Devin Uhrich, Bradley Shaak and Reagan Johnson; as well as his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Aydin, Arya, Analys, Rilynne, Milo and Conner. Mike was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Wendy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Faith Assembly Building Fund. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020