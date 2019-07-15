James Robert Forsythe CHARLESTON - The family of James Robert Forsythe announces that he went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. James was also known as "Yank." He was the son of James Robert Forsythe, Sr. and Lois Vaughn Forsythe, and was born on December 30, 1947. He was raised in Olympia, and later in West Columbia. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He founded, among other businesses, Professional Painting Contractors, Cooper's Corner Grocery Store, and Pro Exterminating Contractors. He operated Pro Exterminating in Irmo and Charleston until his retirement in 2014. He served as a South Carolina State Constable for over 25 years and was in the Bowling Hall of Fame. He married the love of his life, Carole Jean Jordan Stier in 1970. He is survived by his son, Charles Robert Forsythe (Michle Patro Forsythe) and his daughter Leigh Anne Forsythe. He is predeceased by his parents, and his daughter, Jeanette Effie Thomas. He is survived by his grandchildren, Charles Wells (DeeJay), Jessica Wells, Amanda Wells, and Robert Forsythe, as well as four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2019, in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Honors. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019