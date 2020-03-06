|
James Robert Gibson, Jr. Summerville - James Robert Gibson, Jr., 71, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VA. James was born on November 10, 1948, son of Ovelina Graham Gibson of Summerville and the late James Robert Gibson, Sr. He attended Shakura High School. He retired from the US Army. James enjoyed dancing and taking the boat out. Survivors, in addition to his mother, are: five children: John Edward Gibson of Kentucky, James Robert Gibson, III of Fayetteville, Jeffrey Ray Gibson of Summerville, Barbara Gibson and Jennifer Gibson of Summerville; three grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Gibson (Natalie) of Summerville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2020