Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Gibson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert Gibson Jr. Obituary
James Robert Gibson, Jr. Summerville - James Robert Gibson, Jr., 71, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VA. James was born on November 10, 1948, son of Ovelina Graham Gibson of Summerville and the late James Robert Gibson, Sr. He attended Shakura High School. He retired from the US Army. James enjoyed dancing and taking the boat out. Survivors, in addition to his mother, are: five children: John Edward Gibson of Kentucky, James Robert Gibson, III of Fayetteville, Jeffrey Ray Gibson of Summerville, Barbara Gibson and Jennifer Gibson of Summerville; three grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Gibson (Natalie) of Summerville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now