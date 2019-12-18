Home

Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home
306 West Home Avenue
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-332-6531
James Robert "Bert" Griggs III

James Robert "Bert" Griggs III Obituary
James Robert "Bert" Griggs, III MT. PLEASANT - James Robert "Bert" Griggs III, 37, of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away on December 17th, 2019 at MUSC Hospital in Charleston. Bert is preceded in death by grandparents Doris Griggs, Maysel Johnson and Calhoun Johnson. Bert is survived by wife Lorrie Griggs, daughter Harper Griggs, parents Cindy and Bobby Griggs, sister Leigh Cason (Lander), in-laws Patsy and Bill Dixson, brother-in-law Will Dixson (Susan), nieces Griggs Cason and Mary Dixson, nephews Louie Cason and Liam Dixson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation for friends and family will be held at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home in Hartsville, SC on Friday, December 20th from 5-7pm. Bert's funeral, followed by a cemetery burial, will be on Saturday, December 21st at 2pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
