James Robert Hicks Charleston - Jamie Hicks died on Sept. 15, 2019, at the age of 46 from a rare immune system disorder, following a six year courageous battle. He was peaceful and pain free with his Mother at his side at the time of death. Born in Charleston in 1973 to Donna DeLoach Bender & the late James R. Hicks, he attended Wando High School, Septima P. Clark Academy & Buncombe Community College where his studies were leading to a path as a peer counselor. He completed his Captains training at Chapmans School of Seamanship. He was a master in the kitchen having trained under a world class chef. He ran tug boats on the east coast and crew boats to and from oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. He worked with determination and dedication in every project he undertook. He had great respect for others forming deep lifelong relationships. As a friend, he was focused, loyal and caring, eager to offer whatever support was needed. He was dedicated, loving and inspiring. He had a strong personality and went about life on his own path & was not known to be quiet or still for any length of time. He loved preparing meals for friends and family. He spent many years on a surfboard...waiting for the next wave...ever so patiently. His first love was that of the Carolina Coast, be it fishing, crabbing, flounder gigging or a quiet kayak trip in the estuaries. In addition to his Mother who will miss him greatly, Jamie is survived by Sister Gina Hicks Elliott (Scott), Grandparents Ralph H. "Sam" DeLoach & the late Cloe M. "Mickey" Deloach, late Grandparents James & Creola Hicks, Uncles Daniel DeLoach (Debra), Samuel DeLoach (Judy), Aunt Sherri Smith (Mike), & his much loved Nieces Grayson & Ouita Elliott, Cousins Aaron DeLoach (Chloe), Cole Ward (Megan), J.D. DeLoach, Regina Hicks, and Great- Nephews Port and Sammy DeLoach, and Great-Niece Aubree Ward. He cherished these children. Grayson & Ouita shared many special experiences with their "Uncle Robert" & their love of the outdoors was perfectly aligned. In light of his love of Boykin Spaniels, donations to the Boykin Spaniel Rescue are greatly appreciated. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, Sept 20, 3pm, at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy 3 & Mt. Carmel Rd, Varnville, SC, directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton. Visitation will be from 2-3pm in the church sanctuary prior to the service in the cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019