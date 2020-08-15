James Robert Holtzclaw Charleston - James Robert Holtzclaw, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2020, in Charleston, SC, following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Jim was born on June 2, 1954 in Johnson City, TN to parents, Bob and Betsy Holtzclaw. He attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, graduated from Furman University with a degree in chemistry, and earned his Ph.D. in chemistry from George Washington University in 1986. He and his, Priscilla, met at Furman and married in 1977 in Greenville, SC. They lived in Washington, DC and Palm Harbor, FL before settling in Charleston in 1989. Jim worked for The GEL Group for 25 years as an environmental chemist before retiring in 2015. Jim was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. He sang in the choir and played handbells there for many years. Jim always loved music and played trombone in the Furman University marching band. He loved being on the water, both on a boat and on skis. Whether telling stories about favorite memories or playing with his grandkids, spending time with his family was his favorite activity. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Priscilla Holtzclaw of Charleston, SC; his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Tia Holtzclaw of Irmo, SC; his daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Kevin Griggs, of Charleston, SC; his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and Deb Holtzclaw, of Bethesda, MD; his sister, Mary Jane Alley, of Kingsport, TN; his brother, Mike Holtzclaw, of Kingsport, TN; his six grandchildren, Charlotte, Katie, and John Griggs, Zoe and Kosti Holtzclaw, and Noah Holtzclaw; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church with his family. The family would like to thank Ashley Gardens Memory Care, Roper Hospice, and Jettica Carter for their loving care and support. Memorials in his honor may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
