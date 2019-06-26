James Robert Miller, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 James Robert Miller, Sr., 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until time of the service. Entombment with military honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. James was born September 13, 1926 in Erwin, Tennessee. He will best be remembered as a man of integrity, a steadfast follower of Jesus Christ, a fun-loving brother, a loyal husband, adoring and supportive father. He was "Gpop" to many grandchildren and "Uncle Jimmy" to his nieces and nephews. He was an avid Clemson fan, having played for Coach Howard all the way to the 1949 Gator Bowl win. Football continued as a hobby, he officiated for the ACC, then the Ohio Valley Conference after moving back home to TN. There he taught Agriculture and became high school principal to all 5 of his children. He proudly served in the United States Army and Army Reserves for 20 years. He then retired from the TN Education Association and he and his wife relocated to the Isle of Palms. He was a volunteer at the Charleston Air Force Base Medical Clinic and an active member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his children, Donna M. Booker (Troy) of Pensacola, FL, Diana M. King (Bill) of Mt. Pleasant, Jamie M. Sweeney of Mt. Pleasant, Jim Miller of Mosheim, TN and Kim Miller (Barbara Bates) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Lane Booker, Kara Greene, Will King, LeighAnn K. Alexander, Rachel Hall, Kristopher Miller and J.P. Miller; four step-grandchildren, Jonathan Hance, Ashley Stone, Lauren Bates and Erin Price; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred M. Silvers and Brenda M. Kegley, both of Erwin, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Stillman Miller, two grandchildren, Shayne Toney Cuzell and Nicole Miller and a son-in-law, Tom Sweeney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Fisher House Charleston, P.O. Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402 or www.friendsoffisherhousecharleston.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary