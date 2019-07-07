|
James Robert Miller, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of James Robert Miller, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until time of the service. Entombment with military honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Fisher House Charleston, P.O. Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402 or www.friendsoffisherhousecharleston.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019