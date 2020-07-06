1/
James Roger Kone Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Roger Kone, Sr. JAMES ISLAND - James Roger Kone, Sr. (71) entered eternal rest on July 2, 2020 (James Island, SC). Born January 22, 1949, in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Alvin and Rosalie Congelos Kone. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Masche Kone; and grandson, Shaye A. Kone. He is predeceased by his son, James Roger Kone, Jr.; father-in-law, Emil L. Masche, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Gloria S. Masche. He is also survived by his brother, Teddy Kone; sisters, Elaine and Cindy Kone; sisters-in-law, Trudie A. Shingledecker (Roy) and Annette Masche Litchfield (George); and several nieces and nephews. Jim was a Navy veteran and retired from Federal Express. He was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan and Boston Red Sox fan. Burial services will be private and handled by Charleston Cremation Center. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charleston Cremation Center - Charleston
2054 Wambaw Creek Rd. Suite A
Charleston, SC 29492
843-284-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved