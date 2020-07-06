James Roger Kone, Sr. JAMES ISLAND - James Roger Kone, Sr. (71) entered eternal rest on July 2, 2020 (James Island, SC). Born January 22, 1949, in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Alvin and Rosalie Congelos Kone. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Masche Kone; and grandson, Shaye A. Kone. He is predeceased by his son, James Roger Kone, Jr.; father-in-law, Emil L. Masche, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Gloria S. Masche. He is also survived by his brother, Teddy Kone; sisters, Elaine and Cindy Kone; sisters-in-law, Trudie A. Shingledecker (Roy) and Annette Masche Litchfield (George); and several nieces and nephews. Jim was a Navy veteran and retired from Federal Express. He was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan and Boston Red Sox fan. Burial services will be private and handled by Charleston Cremation Center. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
