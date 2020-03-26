|
|
James Rollins Summerville - Mr. James Rollins passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Riverside Health and Rehab in North Charleston, SC. Mr. Rollins was born on November 12, 1928 in Ladson, South Carolina to the late Walter Rollins and Theresa Rollins. He married Ruth Waring on December 16, 1951 and from that union came six children; Joyce Ellis, Bonnie Wallace (Ronald), Steven Rollins (Evelyn), James Rollins (deceased) Philetha Stewart, Kathleen Henson. James leaves to cherish his memory three daughters; Synovia Bowman, Theresa Bowman Kilpatrick, and Wanda Aiken and a son, Desmond Rollins, along with a host of other children. He leaves to cherish his memory one brother, Walter Rollins, three sisters; Suzanne Brown, Mary Knox (Jessie) and Sarah Corbett, there are a host of grandchildren, great-grands and great-great-grands, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a PRIVATE viewing on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Interment will take place at the Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, South Carolina. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC. 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020