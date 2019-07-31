Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Rufus (Jim) Phelps. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Rufus Phelps N. Charleston - James Rufus (Jim) Phelps, 87, of North Charleston, SC died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at NHC Healthcare after an extended illness. He was born on July 28, 1931 in Malvern, Arkansas. He was the son of Richard Phelps, Sr. and Lucy Alberta McDougal Phelps. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Helen Lester MacGilvray Phelps, his parents, four brothers and three sisters. Jim joined the Navy after high school. After many tours of duty in the United States and overseas, including a tour in Vietnam, he retired as a Chief Hospital Corpsman. After retirement he worked at the Charleston Navy Shipyard and SC State Ports Authority. He enjoyed camping with his family, college football, gardening, golf, fishing and traveling, but most of all he loved his family, his cats and dogs. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. He is survived by his three daughters, Helen Elizabeth (Betty) Perry of Charleston, SC, Cheryl Ann Ingram of Summerville, SC and Rose Marie MacGilvray of North Charleston, SC, his 5 grandchildren, Greg Perry, Chris Ingram (Shannon), Dr. Marcel MacGilvray (Phyllis), April Perry Warford-Carter (Michael) and Dr. Benjamin Ingram (Laura), 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The relatives and friends of Mr. James R. Phelps are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with the interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting



