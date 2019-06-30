James S. Kinney Summerton, SC - James S. Kinney, 85, of Summerton, SC (formerly of Kiawah Island) joined his wife Lou Kinney in Heaven on June 22, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1933. Jim was a retired USAF Colonel, loving husband, father of four children and grandfather of ten, and great-grandfather of fourteen. He was preceded in death by his amazing wife Lou, his lovely daughter Robin, and his gifted granddaughter Alexa. He leaves behind his sons Scott, Michael, and Brian (Jane). Jim was known for his great smile, sharp wit, and the ability to help anyone in need. He had been active in his church near Kiawah and was a member of the Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club. Inurnment services were held at The Church of Our Savior, 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, John's Island SC 29455 on Saturday June 29, 2019. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 1, 2019