James Samuel Konduros Columbia, SC - James Samuel Konduros, 88, of Columbia, South Carolina, died on March 13th, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. "Jim" was the son of the late Sam and Georgia Konduros of Anderson, SC, who immigrated to the United States from the region surrounding Sparta, Greece, in the midst of the Great Depression. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Huggins Konduros, his children, Dr. Gregory James Konduros (Cindy), Samuel James Konduros, Esq. (Aphrodite), Gia Theresa Conalee Diamaduros (Pete); his grandchildren, Konstantine Diamaduros, Esq. (Megan), Ann Malek Wooten (Jay), Elee Diamaduros, Gregory Konduros, Henry Shelor Konduros Duffee, Jr., Esq. (Staci), Gwyn Konduros Duffee, and great-grandson, Henry Shelor Konduros Duffee, III; daughter-in-law, Gracelyn Elmendorf (Peter), brother-in-law, Representative "Chip" Huggins (Ginger) and their children Hiller Huggins and Laine Jones (Nathan). He was predeceased by his son Henry "Skipper" Shelor Konduros Duffee, Sr., and a grandson Robert Harby Konduros Duffee. Konduros was a 1954 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, and upon graduation was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, honorably discharged in 1956. His signature career included working closely with a U.S. Senator, a SC Governor, advising major corporations, serving as senior counsel to a flagship hospital system, and leading multiple nonprofit organizations. Jim's prolific journey in public service began in the early 1960s as Legislative Assistant to Senator Olin D. Johnston. After returning to South Carolina in 1966, he recalled meeting with Martin Luther King, Sr. alongside Governor McNair in an effort to improve race relations. Decades later, his USC honorary doctorate degree was fittingly awarded along with iconic American civil rights leader, US Representative John Lewis. Prior to his position on McNair's staff, Konduros served as the first Director of the Appalachia Commission for South Carolina, during which he spearheaded efforts to construct the heralded 72-mile Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. He also helped create the Appalachia Community Service Network, an educational cable channel that later became the catalyst for The Learning Channel. Konduros was also elected to the founding Board of Directors of the Learning Channel where he served until its sale to the Discovery Channel. Following Governor McNair's second-term which ended in 1971, Konduros joined him as a co-founder of McNair Konduros & Corley, P.A., which ultimately became The McNair Law Firm. He developed and supervised the firm's governmental affairs practice and opened the firm's Washington office, along with advising major clients ranging from Westinghouse to Baptist Hospital in helping navigate the merger with Richland Memorial which created Palmetto Health. Following his 20-year tenure at the McNair Firm, Konduros became president of the PSARAS Foundation, a SC nonprofit organization engaged in Jim's deep passion for supporting education and community services. In that unique role, he awarded $2 million to endow the Robert E. McNair Scholarship program at Francis Marion University to begin rural leadership and preventive health initiatives along the I-95 corridor; and, served as a passionate funding champion for the First Steps Program and its goal to help reinvent and revolutionize early public education in South Carolina. In 2010, Konduros was honored with a SC House of Representatives Resolution recognizing his transformative work at PSARAS. Thereafter, Konduros established the Konduros Fisherman's Fund, and amongst a multitude of philanthropic endeavors, directed $2.15 million to the University of South Carolina School of Law. This legacy gesture created innovative programs designed to provide law school scholarships to exceptional recipients, many of whom had served in the military, along with the creation of the Konduros Leadership Development Program at the USC School of Law, which supports scholarships and summer internships for students aspiring to work in public service. In 2019, the newly opened USC School of Law dedicated the James S. Konduros Courtyard. Konduros' passion for public service was also an extension of his love for God and church. He served as co-chair of the building campaign for Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Columbia which raised $2 million to create a new Parish Hall. And amongst his many honors, Konduros was awarded Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian award in South Carolina, along with honorary doctorates from both Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina. Based on the extraordinary circumstances currently surrounding the Coronavirus public health crisis, a private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18th in Columbia; however, a Memorial Service celebrating Jim's life will be scheduled and announced in the near future. Special heartfelt thanks to Governor Henry D. and Mrs. McMaster and the Edwin Breazeales for their unwavering friendship and compassion during his life and final illness, and the many caregivers, including Dr. Scott Antonia of Duke Cancer Center and Dr. James Wells of Lexington Oncology Associates, Amedysis Hospice, Senior Matters, and the staff at Warriors' Walk at the Veterans Administration Hospital campus in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any desired memorial be made to either the USC Foundation on behalf of the Konduros Scholarship Fund, c/o USC School of Law Development Office, 1525 Senate Street, Suite 255, Columbia, SC 29208, or to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020