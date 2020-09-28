James Sanders N. Charleston - James "Jimmy" Felix Sanders, 54, husband of Pamela Sanders, of North Charleston, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Jimmy Sanders are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Riverbluff Church, North Charleston. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Jimmy will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM on Friday in Southlawn Cemetery in Aiken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lander University Baptist Collegiate Ministry, 154 West Cambridge Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 or at landerbcm.org
. Jimmy was born in Kassel, Germany on June 20, 1966. He was the son of Larry and Hazel Sanders. He enjoyed major league baseball, college football, specifically the Gamecocks, Southern gospel music, and golf. He is survived by his wife, Pam; brother-in-law, Greg Williamson (Brenda); sister, Olivia Sanders McNorrill (Steven); sister-in-law, Pamela K. Quarles Sanders (David); his father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Ginny Williamson; nieces, Mikayla Sanders Moua (Tony), Caitlin Elise Sanders, Victoria Elizabeth McNorrill, Morgan Olivia Willborn (Cas), Emily Gabrielle Williamson and Elizabeth Grace Williamson; nephews, Stephen Craig Sanders (Kaitlyn), Allen Paul McNorrill and Andrew Jacob Williamson; his great-nephew, Auggie Wayne Sanders and Godchildren, Leah Kathryn McNear (Alistair) and Isaac Hutson Porter. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Wayne Sanders, Sr. and Hazel Olivia Allen Sanders Ridgeway and his brothers, Larry Wayne Sanders, Jr. and Douglas Erwin Sanders. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
