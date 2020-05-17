James Scott Rollerson
James Scott Rollerson COVINGTON, GA - JAMES SCOTT ROLLERSON (JAY), 65, entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2020 at his home in Covington, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph F. Rollerson and Margaret Scott Rollerson, and his sister, Cynthia Rollerson Freeman. He is survived by his son, Adrian Simon Rollerson of Lithonia, GA, his sisters, Valeria Rollerson Singleton of Milford, Connecticut (Amos), Mona Lisa Sims of Charleston, SC, six nephews, grandnephews and nieces, loving cousins and a host of friends and colleagues. Condolences may be sent to the Rollerson Family at 609 Rutledge Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family request you kindly please send donations in honor of James S. Rollerson to Special Olympics Georgia, DeKalb, P.O. Box 3052, Decatur, GA 30031. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20th from 3 to 5p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have a private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
