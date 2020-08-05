James Sexauer, M.D. Goose Creek - Dr. James Donald Sexauer, 85, formerly of Wadmalaw Island, widower of Sandra Hartsfield Sexuaer, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 24th, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 8th from 2:00-4:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston (843-797-2222). Dr. Jim, as he was so often referred to in his later years, was born to Fred Sexauer and Lorna Gunther Sexauer on June 16, 1935 in Detroit, MI. Growing up in Detroit as well as Warren, OH, Jim contracted polio at age nine, a disease for which he was treated by many institutions of medicine, including the famed Sister Kenny Institute. While the effects of the disease followed him the rest of his life, they did not stop him. Jim went on to attend Allegheny College in Meadville, PA and Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, obtaining his medical degree and specializing in the field of psychiatry. His early career took him to Eugene, OR, Oklahoma City, OK, and Tacoma, WA. He moved to Charleston in 1967 to become the Chief of Psychiatry at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which was a position he held for many years. He was also a Professor Emeritus at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was active as an interviewer and educator of medical students. After retiring, he continued to serve his community as a physician in the Charleston Community Mental Health Center for a number of years. Dr. Jim loved life. Once he arrived in Charleston, he developed a fondness of boating and water activities that led him to purchase property on the water and to own numerous boats over the years. He loved trying new restaurants, new gadgetry, and music, especially when performed by his daughters. He loved to laugh, and he delighted in making others laugh along with him. He also had a special fondness for animals of all kinds, but especially for his dogs over the years. Surviving Dr. Jim are his three daughters: Kathy Weatherford (Lester) of Goose Creek, SC; Linda Brinson (Norman) of Rock Hill, SC; and Dr. Amy Sexauer of Brookline, MA. He had five grandchildren: Jessica Shaeffer (Ben) of Clover, SC; Heather Bruce (Ryan) of North Charleston, SC; Matthew Brinson (Jeani) of Chester, SC; William Brinson (Sarah) of Lillington, NC; and Patrick Brinson of Rock Hill, SC. He also had six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Lorna Lou McRoberts of Pittsburgh, PA, and one brother, Charles Sexauer (Elly) of Trenton, MI. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Sandy, and a half-brother, Freddy Sexauer. The family would like to express thanks to all family and friends who have been a part of Jim's life. We would also like to give a special thanks to his personal care-giver, Diane Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Pet Helpers (pethelpers.org
) or Pet Partners (petpartners.org
).
