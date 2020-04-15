|
James "Hunter" Sheridan Summerville - James "Hunter" Sheridan, 88, of Summerville, husband of Carlton Sheridan, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home. Hunter was born on July 21, 1931 in Ruffin, NC, son of the late Luther and Irene Sheridan. He served in the US Marine Corps and later retired from the US Customs Service. He enjoyed fishing and sports. He was a member of Summerville Baptist and served as a former Deacon. Survivors in addition to his wife Carlton of 62 years are: two sons: Hunter Sheridan (Mary) and Cody Sheridan (Betsy); five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and two sisters. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by two brothers and one sister. The family will hold a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483 or at www.stjude.com. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020