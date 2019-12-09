|
James Shipman N. Charleston - James William Shipman, Jr. passed away gently on December 8, 2019, with his wife, Sue Strickland Shipman, and son, Mark William Shipman, at his side. Mr. Shipman was born on September 3, 1933, in Sumter, SC, to the late James William Shipman, Sr. and Mattie Ayers Shipman Coker. Mr Shipman had a 32 year long career as Commissary Officer at the Charleston Air Force Base. He was a very enthusiastic hunter and fisherman who always enjoyed giving rods and reel to young children to encourage them in the sport of fishing. Known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Pappy Jim", he was given the nickname "Little Man" by his fellow co-workers. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. The family invites guests to visit on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. The Funeral Service will follow immediately in the chapel. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 4990 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29418.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019