James Staton Cottageville, SC - James (Jimmy) Vinson Staton, 63, husband of Renee Staton, of Cottageville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 virus, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life event on November 7, 2020 in Cottageville. Please visit https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/celebration-of-jimmy-staton
for details. Jimmy was born in Charleston, SC, on December 29, 1956, to the late Chuck Staton (Ann) and the late Bobbie Staton. He loved fishing and camping with his wife, Renee, and he loved his dogs. He recently retired after 33 years with Kaptstone Paper Mill. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Renee Staton; his step-mother, Ann Staton of Summerville, SC; his sisters, Lisa Staton Kelien of Ladson, SC, and Susan Martinez, Conway, SC; his nephews, Michael Staton and Cody Kelien; his neice, Carolann Kelien and his great-niece, Kylie Staton. He was blessed with his two step-brothers; Mike Gray and Robbie Gray and his step-sisters; Saundra Minter and Suzanne Pye. He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Staton, his mother, Bobbie Staton and his brother, Paul Staton. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangement by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
