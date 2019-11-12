|
James Steed, III Awendaw - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Mr. James Steed, III. Residence: 1050 Milcrest Dr., Awendaw, SC, 29429. Mr. Steed is the son of Rev. Anna L. Steed and the late Mr. James Steed, Jr.; husband of Mrs. Rosa T. Steed; the father of Mr. Corey T. Steed, Ms. Bonita A. Steed, Ms. Keisha O. Steed, Mr. Terrell Steed and Ms. Shalonda Steed; the brother of Ms. Elizabeth Marie Steed Holloway, Ms. Mary S. Johnson, Mrs. Shirley S. Richardson (Edward) and Ms. Donna F. Steed; nephew of Mr. Isiah Thompson , Mr. Herbert Thompson , Mr. Dennis Thompson, Mr. William B. Steed, Mr. Arthur Steed, and Mrs. Susan T. Middleton; son-in-law of Ms. Mary Bell Thompson; brother-in-law of Mr. George Allen Horlback (Frances), Mr. Billy Dottery (Vernell) and Ms. Ruth Thompson; nephew-in-law of Mr. John Horlback. He was 67 years old and did drywall and construction.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019