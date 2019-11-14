|
|
James Steed, III Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Mr. James Steed, III are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:00 PM at Mt. Nebo AME Church, 5600 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Union AME Church Cemetery. Mr. Steed is survived by his wife, mother, children, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Steed will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019