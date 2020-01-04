|
|
James T. Fralix, Jr. Charleston - James Theodore Fralix, Jr., 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Carolyn Joye Fralix entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 2, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Jim was born June 27, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Theodore Fralix and Ellen Hendricks Fralix. He was a 1959 graduate of The Citadel and earned his Master's Degree from George Washington University. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard and retired as a Chief Staff Officer. Jim was a member and served as a (Past) Exalted Ruler of Charleston Elks Lodge #242, American Legion #147 and The Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a devoted family man who did many things with his family, which included working on the railroad, coaching little league, chaperoning and participating in the Princess Ann High School Marching Band Parents Association, flying small planes, bowling, golfing, and even skydiving on his 80th birthday. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Louise Coyne (Carson) of Moncks Corner, SC; son, James Theodore Fralix III (Mary) of James Island, SC; granddaughter, Jennifer Joye Coyne of Moncks Corner; long-time companion, Dorothy Lewis "Dottie"; two brothers: Robert Fralix (Shirley) and Henry Fralix (Ann) both of Charleston, SC ; four sisters: Marlene F. Knight (Melvin) of Charleston, SC, Annette F. Leonard (Charles) of Columbia, SC, Joan F. Payne (Bobby) of Charleston, SC and Deborah F. Vergere (John) of Holly Hill, SC; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Barbara F. Hill and brother, Herbert A. Fralix. Memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020