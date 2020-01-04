Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
1393 Miles Drive
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Ft. Johnson Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fralix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Fralix Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Fralix Jr. Obituary
James T. Fralix, Jr. Charleston - James Theodore Fralix, Jr., 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Carolyn Joye Fralix entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 2, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Jim was born June 27, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Theodore Fralix and Ellen Hendricks Fralix. He was a 1959 graduate of The Citadel and earned his Master's Degree from George Washington University. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard and retired as a Chief Staff Officer. Jim was a member and served as a (Past) Exalted Ruler of Charleston Elks Lodge #242, American Legion #147 and The Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a devoted family man who did many things with his family, which included working on the railroad, coaching little league, chaperoning and participating in the Princess Ann High School Marching Band Parents Association, flying small planes, bowling, golfing, and even skydiving on his 80th birthday. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Louise Coyne (Carson) of Moncks Corner, SC; son, James Theodore Fralix III (Mary) of James Island, SC; granddaughter, Jennifer Joye Coyne of Moncks Corner; long-time companion, Dorothy Lewis "Dottie"; two brothers: Robert Fralix (Shirley) and Henry Fralix (Ann) both of Charleston, SC ; four sisters: Marlene F. Knight (Melvin) of Charleston, SC, Annette F. Leonard (Charles) of Columbia, SC, Joan F. Payne (Bobby) of Charleston, SC and Deborah F. Vergere (John) of Holly Hill, SC; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Barbara F. Hill and brother, Herbert A. Fralix. Memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -