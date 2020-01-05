|
James T. Fralix Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for James Theodore Fralix, Jr. will be held in the The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 6, 2020