J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
1393 Miles Drive
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
James T. Fralix Jr.

James T. Fralix Jr. Obituary
James T. Fralix Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for James Theodore Fralix, Jr. will be held in the The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 6, 2020
