Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
215 East Highway 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
(843) 389-3780
Resources
More Obituaries for James DMD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Truluck DMD Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Truluck DMD Jr. Obituary
James Truluck, Jr. DMD Lake City, SC - Lake City: James Paul Truluck, Jr., DMD, 86, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Veterans Victory House, Walterboro. Dr. Truluck was born on February 6, 1933, in Florence, son of the late James Paul Truluck, Sr. and Catherine Nesmith Truluck. He was a graduate of Lake City High School, Clemson University, and The University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Dr. Truluck began his dentistry profession while serving in the US Air force in France. After his military service, he returned to Lake City and practiced dentistry for the next 44 years before retiring. Dr. Truluck was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Lake City and founded Truluck Vineyard & Winery. He was a historian, genealogist, artist, gemologist and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving are his wife, Amelia Calhoun Truluck of Lake City; children, David Bowen (Joan) Truluck of Myrtle Beach, Catherine Anne Truluck (Thomas) Schellenberg of Jacksonville, FL, and Stephen Alan (Kelly) Spratt of Orlando, FL; and twenty one grandchildren. Dr. Truluck was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Bowen Truluck; sons, James Paul Truluck, III and George Calhoun Truluck; and sister, Barbara Jean Truluck. A Funeral Mass will be Noon, Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Lake City. Burial, with full Military Honors will follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, P. O. Box 399, Lake City, SC 29560. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -