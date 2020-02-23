Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:30 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Varnadoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Varnadoe


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Varnadoe Obituary
James Varnadoe St. Stephen, SC - James David Varnadoe, 86, of St. Stephen, SC, a retired loom technician, died Friday afternoon at his residence.His funeral will be 3:30 PM Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER . Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:30 PM until the hour of service on Monday. Mr. Varnadoe was born February 15, 1934, in Ruffin, SC, a son of Willis Varnadoe and Nettie Crosby Varnadoe. He attended the Christian Outreach Ministries, and enjoyed hunting and gardening which he shared with his friends and neighbors. Mr. Varnadoe was preceded in death by a sister, Rosalee Crosby, and four brothers, Jack Varnadoe, Riddick Varnadoe, Kenneth Varnadoe, and Olin Varnadoe. He was the widower of Myrtle Chance Varnadoe. Surviving are, his beloved daughter, Faith Ann Varnadoe of St. Stephen; and many nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -