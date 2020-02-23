|
James Varnadoe St. Stephen, SC - James David Varnadoe, 86, of St. Stephen, SC, a retired loom technician, died Friday afternoon at his residence.His funeral will be 3:30 PM Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER . Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:30 PM until the hour of service on Monday. Mr. Varnadoe was born February 15, 1934, in Ruffin, SC, a son of Willis Varnadoe and Nettie Crosby Varnadoe. He attended the Christian Outreach Ministries, and enjoyed hunting and gardening which he shared with his friends and neighbors. Mr. Varnadoe was preceded in death by a sister, Rosalee Crosby, and four brothers, Jack Varnadoe, Riddick Varnadoe, Kenneth Varnadoe, and Olin Varnadoe. He was the widower of Myrtle Chance Varnadoe. Surviving are, his beloved daughter, Faith Ann Varnadoe of St. Stephen; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020