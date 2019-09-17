James W. Conner GOOSE CREEK - James W. Conner 82 of Goose Creek passed away on September 13. At Veterans Victory House, Walterboro, SC He was born at Swansdale, Wv. On June 19, 1937 a son of Dale Paul Conner and Mary Vonetta McDaniel. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School Beckley WV and attended Trident Technical College in N. Charleston, SC. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Helen Milam Conner, a son, James D. Conner, a daughter, Denise Conner Lewis; a sister, Phyllis Voultsides of Bishopville, MD; 3 grandchildren: Robin Lewis of Goose Creek . Jeffrey Lewis (Mallory) of Lewisburg, Ohio and Marina Conner of St. Augustine Fl. A great-grandson, Grayson Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 3 brothers, Carl (Bobby) of Carson, Ca., Glennis Dale of Lewes, Del. And Thomas of Indianapolis. In. Mr. Conner served in the US Army and The US Navy Submarine Force retiring in 1976. He spent the remainder of his career with South Carolina Wildlife Marine Resources with Research Vessels, The Oregon, The Dolphin and the Palmetto. The family will receive friends at 11:00 on Thursday, September 19 2019 with a service following at 12:00 at Simplicity Cremation and Burial Services at 281 Treeline Dr. Ladson, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One 80 Place (Homeless Shelter) P. O. Box 20038, Charleston, SC 29413 or the Berkeley County Animal Shelter, 502 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr Conner will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and a great sense of humor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019