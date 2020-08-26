James "Jim" W. Riley, Jr. CHARLESTON - James "Jim" W. Riley, Jr., 70, of Charleston, husband of LaMond Edwins Riley, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August, 28, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Cypress UMC Cemetery for family and close friends. Please follow social distancing guidelines. The family will be accepting friends at the home of his daughter following the funeral. Jim was born on August 8, 1950, and grew up in Ridgeville. He is the son of Billie Hughes Livingston of Charleston and the late James W. Riley, Sr. Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his wife, LaMond of 49 years and his daughter, Adrienne Riley Lowe and her husband, Dr. Philip Lowe of Charleston; two grandsons: Boyd Cadet Lowe and Oliver Cannon Lowe; sister, Sandra All and husband, Frankey, of Dorchester; aunt, Bert R. Kizer, of St. George; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was a Master Barber, where his clients valued his fellowship and conversation as much as their haircut. He was known and loved by his daughter and grandchildren as "Crackerjack", his childhood nickname. He was happiest with his wife and his grandsons, either at home teaching them about carpentry and music, or at Litchfield teaching them about boating and surfing. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
