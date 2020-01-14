|
|
James W. "Billy" Tanner JOHNS ISLAND - James W. "Billy" Tanner, 64 of Johns Island, SC, passed away on January 9, 2020. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Cady and Jimmy Tanner. He is survived by his brothers Robert "Bobby" Tanner (Kathy) and Charles "Chuck" Tanner (Lisa), children Billy Tanner, Amber Tanner (Justin), and Jena Lingle (Andrew), and four grandchildren (Meska, Kade, Cole and Waylon). His funeral service will be held Friday, January 17 at Simplicity, 7475 Peppermill Pkwy., Unit E. North Charleston, SC at 4:00 p.m. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020