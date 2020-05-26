James Wesley Floyd, Jr. LAKE CITY, SC - James Wesley Floyd, Jr., 89, passed away, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home, after a long and happy life. He was born April 26, 1931, in Lake City, SC to J.W. Floyd, Sr. and Helen Joyner Floyd. He was married to Nancy Gaskins Floyd and was a lifelong member of the Lake City United Methodist Church. Wesley was predeceased by his parents and his wife. He is survived by a daughter, Sarah Helen Mishoe (Wayne) of Lake City and a son J. Wes Floyd III (Denise) of Charleston. Grandchildren, Elizabeth Mishoe Gamble (Kent), Christopher Mishoe (Tia), Wes Floyd IV, and Dewitt Floyd. Great-grandchildren, Maecy Gamble, Henry Gamble. Two sisters, Mary Joy Lindley (Farrell) of Johnsonville and Susie Floyd King (Heyward) of Lake City and many special nieces and nephews and in-laws. Wesley graduated from Lake City High School where he played sports. He graduated from Wofford College and then served two years in the army at Fort Jackson. He married Nancy, the love of his life, in 1954 and they danced together for 64 years until her death in 2018. As a young man, Wesley worked in produce and the tobacco market. He worked in the Florence County School District III for 28 years. During this time he had various duties, teaching History, coaching girls' basketball, teaching Driver's Ed and supervising the busses. He served on the Lake City City Council. After retiring he enjoyed gardening, being at the lake and beach with family, fishing, following the stock market and football. He especially enjoyed his friends every morning at the IGA coffee club. Wesley was beloved by his family, extended family, friends and community. The family wishes to thank the caregivers Gail McCrea, Jessica Scott, Francine McKenzie, Judy Butler, Barbara Butler and Eva McKenzie who so lovingly cared for him the last months of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Lake City United Methodist Church, PO Box 818, Lake City, SC 29560 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1747, Lake City, SC 29560. Because of Covid-19, services will be private. Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.