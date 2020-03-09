|
James Westmoreland, Sr Isle of Palms - James, "Jim" Gilliam Westmoreland, Sr., 76, of Isle of Palms, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Jim was born on May 21, 1943, in Spartanburg, SC, where he was raised on Spring Street. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Spartanburg High School where he played football and competed as a pole vaulter. He also enjoyed water skiing on Lake Greenwood. Jim graduated from Wofford College in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He began a job with DuPont Corporation out of college and enjoyed a 35-year career as a Computer Systems Manager, retiring in 1999. Jim and Diana, his wife of 58 years, have lived in their home in Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms since 1983, where he greatly enjoyed sailing, golfing, and playing tennis. He also enjoyed attending numerous events, activities, and games with Diana to support their grandchildren. Jim was a member of Sullivans Island Baptist Church and Seacoast Church. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Blanco Westmoreland and his mother, Elizabeth Harris Westmoreland. He is survived by his wife, Diana Barnett Westmoreland of Isle of Palms, SC; daughter Kimberly Westmoreland Eppelsheimer (Robert); son James "Westy" Westmoreland, Jr. (Amy); grandchildren Samantha Eppelsheimer Dunn (Charles), Andrew Eppelsheimer (Marcela), Anna Westmoreland, James "Jay" Westmoreland III, and John Westmoreland; and great-grandchildren Fisher Dunn, Amelia Eppelsheimer and Finley Dunn. A celebration of life service, with a reception to follow, will be held at Sullivans Island Baptist Church, 1753 Central Avenue, Sullivans Island, SC on Friday, March 13th at 3pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Sullivans Island Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, N Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020