James White Summerville - James served as a Military Police (MP) in the United States Army. After serving in the armed forces he continued to work in security in the Charleston area. He was also a past owner of Jim White's Paint and Body Shop, formerly Carolina Paint and Body Shop and a member of the American Legion in Goose Creek. James was a talented vocalist, pianist and guitarist; who wrote many poems he was able to transform into song with his music. He is survived by his wife, Pamela White and her son, Dustin Mako. He was a dedicated father to his only son, Christopher Daniel White (partner Haley Willingham) and his only granddaughter, Lillianna Katherine White Willingham. He also leaves behind his loving sisters, Mary Kornahrens, Faye Lewis, Debra Gaylord-Williams and Lynn Sweatman (Oscar). Finally; he was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many lifelong caring friends. He is predeceased by Catherine Johnson, Mildred Thames Taylor, Shirley Johnson Thames Padgett, Barbara O'Brien and Marvin Lee White Jr. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10AM-11AM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service afterwards at 11 AM in the Chapel with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com . In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions please be made in Jim's name to Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406 (843) 797-2222, to assist with funeral arrangements. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019

