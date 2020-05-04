James William "Bill" Burch Orangeburg, SC - James William (Bill) Burch, 91, of Orangeburg and recently Chapin, S.C., passed away at his home Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be announced later by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. After service in the Air Force, Bill worked as a nuclear and civil engineer with the Atomic Energy Commission, S.C Nuclear Advisory Board and the Navy and Army. He is survived locally by a daughter, Susan B. Heffron of Mt Pleasant. The family suggest that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.