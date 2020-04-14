|
James William Gilstrap Hanahan - James William Gilstrap, 88, of Hanahan, SC, husband of Viola Fern Martin Gilstrap entered into eternal rest Monday, April 13, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, a private family service will be held this week. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. James was born November 13, 1931 in Fountain Inn, SC, son of the late William Gilstrap and Katherine Floyd Gilstrap. He was a Carpenter and Veteran of the US Army where he was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in the Korean Conflict. James' passion was creating things out of and working with wood. He was a member of the Trident Baptist Church of Goose Creek. He is survived by his wife, Viola Gilstrap of Hanahan, SC; three sons: Glenn W. Gilstrap, Stephen L. Gilstrap and Chris T. Gilstrap; three grandsons: Cole Gilstrap, Tyler Gilstrap (Lynn), Travis Gilstrap (Suzanne). He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rudette. Memorials may be made to Trident Baptist Church of Goose Creek, 100 Montague Plantation Rd., Goose Creek, SC, 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 15, 2020