James William Hancock STEDMAN, NC - James "Jim" William Hancock, 69, of Stedman, NC, Navy veteran, husband to Krista H. Hancock, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, 7350 Maxwell Rd., Stedman, NC, with visitation at 1:30 pm and service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred. See full obituary at www.lowcountryfuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019