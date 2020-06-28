James William Summersett MT. PLEASANT - James William Summersett "Billy", 77, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of June Sutler Summersett, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 27, 2020. A private service will be held in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Billy was born April 29, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Calvin Summersett and the late Sara Olova Nelson Summersett Muller. He retired from the Post and Courier in 2005 as a foreman in the mail room. He enjoyed Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Billy was an avid reader and collector of coins and money. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, June of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Nelson Summersett (Tara) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Dylan Summersett and Ashlyn Summersett both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Nelson Summersett, Walter Summersett, and Robert Summersett. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.