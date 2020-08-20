1/
James Z. Huckabee
1932 - 2020
James Z. Huckabee Summerville - James Z. Huckabee, 88, of Summerville, SC, husband of Irene Goings Huckabee, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 19, 2020. His graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. James was born March 28, 1932 in Camden, SC, son of the late Robert Huckabee and Elizabeth Hill Huckabee. James served his country in the US Army on the front lines of the Korean War. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He is survived by his wife, Irene Huckabee of Summerville, SC; daughter, Karen Hunt (Jeff) of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Michael Huckabee of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren: Abby Hunt, Kristina Miller (Joe), Kevin Huckabee, Joshua Huckabee; two brothers, Alfred Huckabee and Robert Huckabee; sister, Emma Botts. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Beatty Huckabee; sister, Alice Pooser and sister, Rosa Nell Knight. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
