Jamez Sweat Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jamez Sweat are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Dorchester Cemetery, 164 Infinity Drive, Dorchester, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
