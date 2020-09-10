Jane Adams Jett Mt. Pleasant - Jane Adams Jett, 82, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Charles deSaussure Jett, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 7, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jane was born May 22, 1938 in Columbia, SC, daughter of John D. Adams and Myrtle Palmer Adams. She attended James Mitchell Elementary School and Rivers High School in Charleston and graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, SC. Although she worked at various occupations, including key punch operator, Tax Preparer and executive secretary, she considered her primary occupation was mother and homemaker. Jane followed her husband to various duty stations on the East and West coast and Alaska, Australia and Japan, making a home for her family wherever they landed. She loved to travel and during retirement she and her husband full-time RV'd throughout the US and Western Canada. They also traveled throughout Europe with their English neighbors in Australia. Wherever she lived, Jane was active as a volunteer at her children's school or at her church. She loved to bowl, play bridge and cook. She was an accomplished needlepointer, creating her own designs to give to honor friends. Jane was a wonderful wife and mother, and was a faithful servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles; their daughter, Laurie A. (Timothy) Jones of Philomont, VA and their children, Brittany, Chelsea and Delaney; son, Charles D. (Jennifer) Jett, Jr. of Post Falls, ID and their children, Cameron, Morgan and Jaden; and 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Bryson and Mary Ann Chitwood both of Charleston and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the nurses and care staff of A Wing, Sandpiper Rehab & Skilled Nursing Facility, Mt. Pleasant for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Jane while in their care. They truly are "Heroes" in these trying times. Memorials may be mailed to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 or at (donorbox.org/respitecarecharleston
); St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC, 29405 or the charity of one's choice
