Jane Adams Jett
Jane Adams Jett Mt. Pleasant - Jane Adams Jett, 82, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Charles deSaussure Jett, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 7, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 Hwy 17 N, Mt. Pleasant at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19, all guest are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be mailed to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 or at (donorbox.org/respitecarecharleston ); St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC, 29405 or the charity of one's choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cemetery
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
