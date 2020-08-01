Jane, C. Williams SAN DIEGO, CA - (1943-2020) On July 26, 2020, Jane C. Williams passed away. Jane Copeland Williams was born Jane Iola Copeland to parents James Henry Copeland and Elizabeth Vaughn Copeland. She is survived by her eldest son, John Z. Williams, her younger son, Mark J. Williams, his wife, Patricia M. Williams, and their daughters, Marguerite S. Williams and Genevieve M. Williams. Jane was born in Charleston, South Carolina at Baker Memorial Sanatorium. She grew up living in Waterboro, South Carolina, where she graduated from Walterboro Highschool in 1961. She then attended Columbia Business College and later Santa Rosa Junior College in California. Her life allowed her to live in many places, such as Chicago, Hanahan, and Knoxville, but Walterboro, James Island, and Folly Beach always felt like home. She was a beautiful, elegant, and traditional southern lady. She was a southerner through and through, down to her southern drawl, her love of shagging at the S.O.S (Society Of Shaggers), and her taste for eating grits, fried chicken, pecan pie, and boiled peanuts. Jane was always happy living near the gorgeous Charleston waterways and Folly River. She was able to do a lot of traveling in her life and some of her favorite places were San Francisco, Canada, Germany, and the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Jane's last years were spent in San Diego, California to be close to her family. She was loved and will be forever be in our hearts. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
