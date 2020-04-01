|
Jane Claire Ramey Myrtle Beach, SC - Jane Claire Ramey, 60, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 30, 2020. The family will hold a private Memorial Service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jane was born August 19, 1959 in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of Curtis Mason Tackett and Clarice Adkins Tackett. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in West Virginia and was a Registered Nurse in Grand Strand Medical Center for 20 years. Affectionately known as "JC", Jane enjoyed watching fixer upper shows, helping her family and friends with interior designs, refinishing and selling furniture, but most of all, spending time with her grandson. She is survived by her spouse, David Whatley, daughter, Brittany Baker (Matthew); grandchild, Owen Baker; three step-daughters, Lauren Whatley, Stephanie Wolf and Jennifer Mills; and two step-sons, Glenn Whatley and Gregory Orsimarsi; sister, Judy Fox; and brother, John Tackett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boykin Spaniel Rescue, 1611 Franklin St. Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020