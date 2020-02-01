|
Jane Ellen Dunham TIMONIUM, MD - Jane Ellen, formerly of Seabrook Island, SC, passed away at age 91 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Jane Ellen Costello in Nyack, NY and graduated from Chestnut Hill College in PA. She resided in Demarest, NJ with her husband of 44 years, Harry Clifford Dunham, and their six children before retiring to Seabrook Island, SC in 1991. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Jane is survived by: three daughters - Patricia Sherman of San Diego, CA; Kathryn Mieszala of Paris, France; and Nancy Dunham Pivec of Cockeysville, MD: three sons - William Dunham of Atlanta, GA; Christopher Dunham of Point Pleasant, NJ; and Michael Dunham of Princeton Junction, NJ: eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was funny, generous, intellectually engaged and so kind to us all. Her joy for life and kind laughter will be remembered by all who knew her. A funeral Mass will be held in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Johns Island, SC on Saturday, April 18th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
