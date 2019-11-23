|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Honour McDonald Craver.
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
First (Scots) Presbyterian Church
|
Visitation
To be announced at a later date
View Map
First (Scots) Presbyterian Church
|
Interment
To be announced at a later date
View Map
Jane Honour McDonald Craver Charleston - Jane Honour McDonald Craver, widow of William Everett Craver, Jr. (Bill), died peacefully on November 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane lived her life with grace, wisdom, patience, and joy; always with a giving spirit and unconditional love. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. Jane Craver was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 1923, the third of four daughters of the late Frederick Honour McDonald and Katharine Steed Everett McDonald of Charleston, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Memminger High School and the College of Charleston where she received an Artium Baccalaureus in Greek and English in 1944 and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduation, she moved to New York City to attend Columbia University for her Master in Arts in Student Personnel Administration (1946). She was a loyal College of Charleston alumnae. After graduating from the College of Charleston, she traveled nationally for Chi Omega as a chapter visitor. While in graduate school, she met her future husband, William E. Craver, Jr. They married and settled in Charleston, S.C., where they raised their four children and lived together for 66 years. During Jane's years in Charleston she was involved in various civic, church and community organizations including The Florence Crittenton Home, The Ladies Benevolent Society, La Sertoma International, The Century Club, First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, and The College of Charleston Alumni Association. She was a lifetime member of The Huguenot Society and First Families of South Carolina. Jane became a licensed "Charleston Tour Guide" during the 70's, and was involved in creating the Historic Charleston Foundation Reproduction Shop where she worked for a number of years. Her commitment to Historic Charleston included numerous volunteer hours during the spring tours and as a docent at The Nathaniel Russell House. Jane and Bill were founding members of the Albemarle Supper Club. They had many friends with whom they enjoyed lots of fun times including bridge, golf, boating, and summers on Sullivan's Island and Lake Summit, NC. Jane was a creative and gifted person who spent numerous hours smocking, sewing, needlepointing, knitting, crafting and playing the piano. She loved designing and making clothes and sweaters for her children and grandchildren. The entire family gives heartfelt thanks to Jane's loving and devoted caregiver, Patricia Gabe, and her two daughters Brittany Gabe and Sheleen Gabe for their kind and generous care of our mother. We are deeply grateful to Pam Sanders, Rosalyn Smith, and Melissa Mikell and the staff at Franke at Seaside, Be Well at Home (Lorie, Sandra, LaToya, Tasha, Chiquarter and Scotty), and for Lutheran Hospice (Virginia Chaplin, Jessica Beattie and Fred Baldwin). Your professional and compassionate care of our mother is greatly appreciated. Surviving are her four children, Virginia Craver Good (Joseph Cole Good, Jr.) of Charleston; Ellen Craver Young of Arizona and Charleston; Jane Craver Schenck (Alexander Lewis Schenck) of Flat Rock, NC, and William Everett Craver, III (Elizabeth Hagood Craver) of Sullivan's Island. Additional survivors include thirteen grandchildren: Joseph C. Good, III (Elizabeth), Katharine S. E. Good, Jane H. Izard, Anne I. Mead (Stephen), Edward D. Izard, Jr., Katharine S. Izard, Catherine Schenck, Laurinda Schenck, Caroline S. Young, William C. Young (Jen), William B. Craver, Samuel T. Craver, John E. Craver; six great-grandchildren: Walker Festner, Stephen, Hawkins and Alida Mead, Joseph IV and Caroline Good; sister-in-law Sylvia Craver Harvey (Charles), brother-in-law Hope Delano Craver, multiple nieces and nephews, and close life-long family friend, Marie deTournillon. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her sisters, Mary M. MacLean, Katharine M. Jeter, and Anne M. Bell and her sisters-in-law Myrtle C. Riggs, Nancy C. Boyd, Margo Craver and Sandra Craver and brothers-in-law Ivey D. Craver, Larry Riggs and Louis Boyd. A memorial service and celebration of Jane's life will take place in the sanctuary of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. followed by a reception in Molly Wier Hall. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. Jane asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or the College of Charleston Alumni Association Scholarship Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|